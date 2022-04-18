Dollar Tree Opens Second Location in Parsippany

It's larger than the other Dollar Tree location in Parsippany.

PARSIPPANY — Recently Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill participated in the new Dollar Tree ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new location is at 1446 Route 46. For more information call (859) 300-8671. Click here to view their website.

The new Dollar Tree opened recently at 1440 Route 46, and it’s over 60 percent bigger than its counterpart in the Troy Hills Shopping Center — 11,242 square feet for the former, compared to the latter’s 6,894.

Store Hours are Monday to Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dollar Tree announced last summer it would raise prices on many products to $1.25. The company said the price increase would help them manage higher merchandise and operating costs.

The other Parsippany location is located at 1099 Route 46.

