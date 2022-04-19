Report of Collapse at Travel Lodge

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
2002
The walkway on the first level collapsed. Photo (c) Zoomus Marketing by Kevin Jarvis



PARSIPPANY — Emergency vehicles are responding to Travelodge, on the report of a partial collapse of several first-floor balconies. Requests for busses to remove people.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department District 5, Parsippany Office of Emergency Management, Parsippany Fire Prevention, Parsippany Building Department, American Red Cross, and Parsippany Troy Emergency Medical Services.  No injuries have been reported at this time

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery on the side of Route 46 in front of Travellodge. Photo (C) 2022 Zoomus Marketing by Kevin Jarvis

