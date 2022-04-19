Report of Collapse at Travel Lodge

PARSIPPANY — Emergency vehicles are responding to Travelodge, on the report of a partial collapse of several first-floor balconies. Requests for busses to remove people.

Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department District 5, Parsippany Office of Emergency Management, Parsippany Fire Prevention, Parsippany Building Department, American Red Cross, and Parsippany Troy Emergency Medical Services. No injuries have been reported at this time

Parsippany Focus is heading to the scene and will update as information becomes available.

Related

Comments

Comments