Utility Help Is Still Available

MORRIS COUNTY — New Jersey’s utility shutoff moratorium ended on March 15, but some residential customers with overdue utility bills can receive an extension to June 15.

A new law requires local authorities, municipal or public utilities, and rural electric cooperatives to continue providing electric, gas, sewer, or water service to residential customers who have submitted an application for utility assistance prior to June 15 but have not yet received a decision on their application.

To receive the extension, you need to apply for assistance. One easy way to apply is by clicking here to visit the DCAid Service Portal hosted by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

