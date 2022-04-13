PARSIPPANY — Flash flooding, wind storms, blizzards and power outages have wreaked havoc in our township over the years, and we remember the wrath of Hurricanes Irene and Sandy. In fact, we have had a Federal Disaster each of the past four years.

Would you know what to do to protect yourself and your family in a disaster?

Mayor James Barberio and the Office of Emergency Management invite you to a FREE disaster preparedness training class, beginning April. The program is called the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and is a FEMA approved project.

Classes will run weekly on four Wednesday nights beginning Wednesday, April 20, culminating in a practical exercise. Students will receive training in Fire, Emergency Medical operations, disaster psychology, Terrorism, Light rescue, CERT organization and Disaster preparedness. Classes will run 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 o.m. each night.

Students must attend all sessions. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Graduates will be invited to join the Parsippany CERT team. ClicK here For additional information.

