Morris County Surrogate Announces Enhancement to E Probate

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling announced a further enhancement to the Surrogate’s Court operations to provide convenience and ease of use for transactions with her office.

The new credit card application was designed to further enhance the e Probate option for both Probate and Administration of estates at the Morris County Surrogate’s Court.

Surrogate Darling first introduced e Probate in the fall of 2020 allowing clients to file online and complete the process at their convenience from anywhere at any time, not having to travel to her office.

Historically, paying fees by credit or debit card has not been an option for clients who currently pay by cash or check. When filing, online, paper payment methods have slowed the process.

Now, with this new card option, which is made available to those willing to pay a small convenience fee to the vendor with the transaction, the process of probating an estate is faster and more convenient. “Since becoming Surrogate, my focus has been to streamline our practices and bring a more customer-centric approach to our services, providing convenience and ease of use,” said Surrogate Darling.

She went on to say, “I look forward to introducing further enhancements to our processes in the coming months as we continue to pursue our objective of the highest level of customer service and convenience.” For more information on e Probate and the Morris County Surrogate’s office, please click here.