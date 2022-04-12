Councilman Frank Neglia Holds Political Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The cocktails were plentiful, hors d’oeuvres were being passed around as over 100 people celebrated during a political fundraiser held at The Mansion in Mountain Lakes, honoring new Parsippany Councilman Frank Neglia.

Frank was elected to the Council in November of 2021 to fill a four-year term starting on January 1, 2022. Frank has been a Parsippany resident since 1966 and has attended Northvail Elementary School, Brooklawn Junior High School (as it was known then), and Parsippany Hills High School class of 1975.

Frank has his AA from CCM and attended Rutgers, and the University of Maryland obtained numerous Facilities and Fire safety-related certifications in addition to John Jay College of Criminal Justice obtaining a Security Certification. Frank has been actively involved in various activities in town. He was named Rotarian Citizen of the year for the Town of Parsippany 2008 and Lakeland Hills YMCA 2014 Citizens of the Year. Frank was also instrumental in forming various shared services with the Town of Parsippany including the SRO program with Mayor Barberio in 2014 which became a model for many other districts.

Neglia currently works at The Connection for Women and families as Director of Operations and Facilities Management. He previously worked at Weichert Corporation as a Facilities Project Manager. He also worked at the College of Saint Elizabeth as the Director of Facilities and Security which he retired from in 2015 and ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Co which he also retired from in 2000

Frank is married to Sandra and they have five adult children. In addition, they have eight grandchildren.

Frank and Sandra are parishioners of St. Christopher Church for over 35 years.

Frank has been involved in a multitude of activities, elected positions, services, and organizations for the last 35 years.

Here are a few to name:

Board of Education 15 years (last 6 as President)

Served on the ESC Board of Education-An Educational system for Special needs children for 6 years

Chairmen-Township of Parsippany Recreation Advisory Committee for 21 years

President of the Par-Troy West Little League-25 years

Board of Director-Par-Troy West Little League – 33 years

Volunteer as an assistant for the Challenger League, a league devoted to physically and mentally challenged children. 20 years

Served as the 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002 + 2003 March of Dimes Logistics/Safety

Chairperson for Eastern Morris County Walk America.

Chapter Chairmen & NYSCA/PAYS Instructor

Easter Seals volunteer

Member of The Parsippany Republic Club

Member Benevolent Order of Sons of Italy

Member BPOE 2078

Member of PTA’s

Member of JDF

Member of American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS)

Member of Industrial Society for Respirator Protection (ISRP)

Member National Association of Chiefs of Police

