State Police Arrest Lake Hiawatha Man for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

PARSIPPANY — Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a gymnastics coach for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of his students during practices and competitions.

According to authorities, Nicholas Adair, 24, of Lake Hiawatha, was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities began investigating Adair back in January for possession of child sexual abuse material after receiving referrals from other law enforcement agencies. During the investigation, detectives discovered Adair was a gymnastics coach for juvenile females and was capturing inappropriate pictures during practices and competitions.

A search warrant was executed on March 30 at Adair’s residence. He was arrested. As a result, detectives seized Adair’s cellphone, which contained multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Adair is charged with manufacturing and possession of child sexual abuse material. He is detained in the Morris County Jail pending trial.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information pertaining to the case is asked to email hitechinformation@njsp.org.

This case is being prosecuted by the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice.

Editors Note: A complaint or a charge is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

