Trash Clean-Up Attracts Over 50 Volunteers to Help

On Saturday, Councilman Justin Musella spearheaded a day of trash clean up and over fifty volunteers showed up to help

PARSIPPANY — A few years ago, Lake Hiawatha resident Jacqueline Corvino noticed a bunch of trash all over the streets of her beloved neighborhood in the town that she loved. She started picking up trash along her daily walks, bit by bit. After she realized that wasn’t making enough of a difference, she started spending her Saturdays doing the same thing on a much larger scale.

Her trash clean-up effort started to get legs, attracting all kinds of residents who cared about cleaning up Parsippany.

On Saturday, Councilman Justin Musella spearheaded a day of trash clean up and over fifty volunteers showed up to help.

“I’ve never met anyone so selfless as Jackie. She has no personal agenda. She just wants Parsippany to be clean and restored to its natural beauty.”, said Musella

Mayor Barberio, who also attended, gave a Mayoral shout out to the Parsippany Green Team, SEWA USA volunteers, and Township residents, “Thank you for cleaning up the Park and Ride on Route 46 and helping to bring back the Pride in Parsippany”.

Two Mendham women, Sarah Niebert and Christine Myers also answered the call to help. They are running this June for Morris County Commissioner.