Kiwanis Club Continues Free Food Distributions

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany was among a number of North Jersey Kiwanis Clubs participating in distributing over 40,000 pounds to those in need on Saturday, March 19. Over 1,500 families with 2,900 children in six towns received food containing fresh garden vegetables and other non-perishable items. The retail value of the food distributed was over $100,000. Kiwanis members seek donations from local residents and businesses to keep this initiative going. To make a donation, click here.

Connie Keller, President Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany said “Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kiwanis Clubs have donated over 475,000 pounds of food, feeding 12,000 families, over 23,000 children with a retail value of over $800,000. I am proud of all our members, especially the Key Clubs at Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School for their efforts in the ‘Feeding Our Neighbors’ program.”

“The USDA estimates that in 2018, about 774,860 people, including 219,760 children, in New Jersey were food insecure. That means one in 11 individuals (8.7%) and one in nine children (11.3%) live in homes without consistent access to adequate food for everyone to live healthy, active lives,” said Frank Cahill, Lt. Governor Kiwanis Division 9.

“The economic damage wrought by mass layoffs and business closures is expected to persist long after vaccines become widely available and that means demand for food assistance will remain at the current high level for months or years to come,” said Gordon Meth, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member, and former Kiwanis NJ District Governor.

To find out information on the next Kiwanis Food Distribution click here.

