Township Places Lien on Homeowner for Unfit Property

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Passed a resolution on Tuesday, March 15 “Authorizing the Expenditure od Municipal Funds for the Abatement of the Nuisances, Defects or Conditions” located at 108 Longview Avenue, Lake Hiawatha.

The property was determined to have “debris, garbage, tree logs, tree stumps, hazardous oils, and overgrown vegetation.” In addition, the Township requires that the exterior walls, roofs, window frames, doors, door frame foundation, siding, and other parts of a structure located on the premise shall be so maintained as to keep water from entering the structure and to prevent excessive drafts.

The owner of the premises was served with a “Notice of Violation and Order to Correct” on May 6, 2019. The owner was then served with a “Notice of Hearing” on February 10, 2022, and the date of hearing with scheduled for March 1, 2022. The owner failed to appear for the scheduled hearing.

The Parsippany Housing Department has obtained an estimate in the amount of $3,395.68 from Fox Hollow Landscaping and Design for the abatement of the nuisances, defects, and conditions located on the premises.

In accordance with Township Coe 213-44, the Township Council has the authority to expended municipal funds to abate nuisances, conditions, and defects and have the costs incurred assessed to the property tax bills as a lien.