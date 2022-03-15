Legal Notice: CACFP BID ADVERTISEMENT

The Caring For Life Adult Day Care located at 120 East Halsey Road, Parsippany, NJ

07054 invites the submission of sealed bids in food service for lunch and dinner as

described in the New Jersey Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food

Program Invitation for Bid and Standard Contract. These meals are to be served to

250/shift participant, ages 18+, five days per week. Meals must meet the requirements

mandated by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food

Program and begin April 1, 2022. Bid specifications are available at 120 East Halsey

Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Sealed bids will be opened and read aloud, March 29, 2022

at 10:00 AM. Written proposals received after March 29,2022 shall not be considered.

Parsippany Focus, March 15, 2022