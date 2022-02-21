Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills Spelling Bee is Back

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, February 11, the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills (WCPTH) held its Sixth Annual Spelling Bee after a year’s hiatus due to COVID.

Twenty-four fifth-grade students representing all ten of the Parsippany Public Elementary Schools participated in the Spelling Bee, which was held in the Parsippany Hills High School (PHHS) auditorium.

Over 125 parents, family members, and friends watched the students as they approached the microphone to spell each word. Judging the event were Dr. Matthew Thompson, Parsippany Hills High School Principal, Melissa Kuzma, Director of Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System, and William Westhoven, a reporter at Gannett NJ Daily Record.

Mary Ann Coyne, WCPTH club member and chairman of the Sixth Annual Spelling Bee, was the Moderator and club member Marianne Burke was the Pronouncer. After 16 nail-biting rounds, a winner was declared. The winning word was “journal.”

Taking First Place was Vidyut Srinivas Santhanakrishnan from Mount Tabor Elementary School. Second Place was captured by Sristi Vaidya from Northvail Elementary School. Saumyaa Patel, from Eastlake Elementary School, came in Third Place.

All three winners are invited to participate in the New Jersey State Federated Women’s Club (NJSFWC) Highlands District Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 19 in Rockaway. The District winners will then be invited to the State Championship at the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC (NJSFWC) Headquarters on Saturday, April 9 in New Brunswick.

Events like these are made possible by the various fundraising activities the Woman’s Club conducts throughout the year. Please consider supporting our club with these efforts so we can continue to support various community organizations. The Woman’s Club will be having a Tricky Tray to support our Education/Scholarship Fund on July 12 at the PAL on Baldwin Road. This will be our major fundraiser for the year, so please stay tuned for more information and ways you can help us make this a successful event.

Baskets or monetary donations are especially welcome!

The Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC, which is the largest volunteer women’s service organization in the state, providing opportunities for education, leadership training, and community service. New members are always welcome! Come to our next General Meeting on Monday, February 28 to see if our club is right for you. For more information call Marilyn at (973) 539-3703, e-mail the club at womansclubofpth@gmail.com, check us out on the web www.parsippanywomansclub.org or follow the club on FACEBOOK or Twitter.