Dr. Rauchberg was featured in nourish.NJ Newsletter

PARSIPPANY — Rosa had been struggling with serious dental issues for many years. She approached nourish.NJ to ask for help finding affordable care.

We referred her to numerous places, but they offered no affordable solutions. Hearing of Rosa’s plight from the Outreach team, our Director of Development, Nancy Rudgers, had an idea.

She reached out to one of our partners, Alan Rauchberg, the owner of Rauchberg Dental Group.

Amazingly, Dr. Rauchberg offered for him and his team of specialists to do the work Rosa needed absolutely free of charge. Rosa was in tears when we told her that she would finally be receiving the life-changing care she’d been waiting for for years.

Everyone is involved with nourish.NJ, including our partners and friends, are an integral part of helping us transform the lives of our guests for the better.

Related

Comments

Comments