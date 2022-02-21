Parsippany Rotary Winter Coat Program was a Mega Success

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Rotary collaborated with community leaders who want to get to work on projects that have a real, lasting impact on people’s lives. Due to the generous donors, the Parsippany Rotary International Winter Coat Program was a MEGA Success. The outpouring of donations from various families, businesses, Rotary’s Partnered organizations PAL, Gandhian Society, NRIVA, Vasavi Society, GOPIO, and individuals enabled us to provide Up to 400 winter coats and Up to 200 New Winter blankets to children, homeless, and adults and supporting three different organizations of Table of Hope, Hope1 and Hope Hub.

This program is made possible because of great Teamwork and thorough planning and organizational efforts of all Individuals from Parsippany Rotary International, PAL, Gandhian Society, NRIVA, Vasavi Society, and GOPIO. A special thank-you goes to PAL for generously lending the space to drop off winter coats and accessories. Special thank you to the owners of Rishtaa Banquet Hall for hosting the Winter Coats donation event on February, 12.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Parsippany Rotary, PAL, Gandhian Society, NRIVA, and Vasavi Society for Winter Coats, Blankets and accessories Collections, Organizing and transporting coats between sites. This project was a huge effort collectively by all volunteers who donated their time and energy teams helped to shop, some transported the coats and some spent many hours organizing the coats and event preparations. This program could not have happened without them, we thank all of them.

The Winter Coats and Blankets event was attended by Elect District Governor-Sam Maddali, Parsippany Mayor James Barberio, Council President Michael dePierro, Vice President Loretta Gragnani, Councilmen Frank Neglia, and Justin Musella. Rotary Directors and Officers Santosh Peddi, Ravi Chhabra, Ravi Annadanam, Ylka Padilla, Venkat Bijjala. PAL Director Sam Yodice. Gandhian Society Founder and Directors Mr.Bhutala, Rajendar Dichpally, Mahesh, Vijaya Nadella, Dr.Asha Samant, Bhagavan Pingili, Jigar Shah, Anil Pulligala.

NRIVA Board members and E-Directors: TP (Rao Tummala), Ravi Peddi, Gangadhar Vuppala, Guru Alampalli, Committee leaders-Naga Mahender, Om Maduri. It was a great addition to the Coat Program this year, we’d also like to acknowledge NAPA Organization-Balaji Jilla for their Kind offering hand for any donation on winter clothing project in the future for children, homeless, and adults.

To all of the donors who dropped off coats and donated for the great Cause, all who are too numerous to mention, we send a heartfelt thank-you for supporting the Winter Coat Program and we Continue on Rotary’s mission to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Rotary members look for opportunities to improve our communities today and invest in the next generation for tomorrow.

