Nate Hayes is earning a “Communication Badge”

PARSIPPANY — Nate Hayes, a scout with Troop 39, attended the Parsippany-Troy Hills Council meeting on Tuesday, February 15 to earn his “Communication Badge.” Nate is in the sixth grade at Brooklawn Middle School.

<img class=”size-full wp-image-26475 alignleft” src=”http://parsippanyfocus.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/communication_lg.jpg” alt=”” width=”200″ height=”200″ />To earn a communication badge, the scout can select from a list of requirements. The scout can choose to attend a public meeting (city council, school board, debate) where several points of view are given on a single issue.

Practice active listening skills and take careful notes of each point of view. Then the scout had to prepare an objective report that includes all points of view that were expressed, and share this with their counselor.

Communication focuses on how people use messages to generate meanings within and across various contexts, cultures, channels, and media. The field of communication promotes the effective and ethical practice of human communication.

This badge is one of the many badges the scout must earn before earning Eagle Rank.

Troop 39 offers a wide range of activities and learning experiences for your child that focuses on their continued growth as they progress through the program. They strive to incorporate education, character building, growth, teamwork, and primarily FUN for our Scouts. They are a “Family Friendly” troop that encourages Moms or Dads to attend our meetings, special events, and camping trips so that everyone can experience the fun, together.

For more information on Troop 39, click here.

Related

Comments

Comments