Patient From Care One Wandered; Found Dead

PARSIPPANY — A man who wandered out of CareOne, on Friday night was found dead on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

John Eschenbach walked away from the Care One facility located at 100 Mazdabrook Road in Parsippany sometime Friday evening.

His body was found on Saturday morning. It was not clear where, though. He is described as having black hair, a grey mustache, a thin build, and is approximately 5’5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve T-shirt with a green horizontal stripe across the middle, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He was not wearing a jacket or any headwear. He had no money, credit cards, or access to a vehicle.

Eschenbach suffered from dementia and other medical issues.