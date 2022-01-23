Christine Myers Seeks Re-election to Morris County Board of Commissioners

MORRIS COUNTY — Christine Myers of Mendham Township announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Morris County Board of Commissioners in the 2022 Republican primary election.

Myers hopes to return to the Board of Commissioners, where she served from 2016-to 2018. Myers was appointed to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, Responsible for Region Two, which includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The appointment made her ineligible to seek re-election to her county position.

Myers said, if elected, her priorities will be to hold the line on taxes, economic development, and implementation of all facets of the county’s Strategic Plan, which she was instrumental in developing before she left the county government in 2018.

A businesswoman, Myers, along with her husband, Stan, launched a specialty food business in 2013 after a 25-year career as a technology and telecommunications executive and consultant.

Republican Melissa Florance-Lynch of Pequannock will also be seeking one of the three seats up for re-election next year, as will incumbent Republicans Doug Cabana and Thomas Mastrangelo. Florance-Lynch, Cabana, and Mastrangelo are running as a ticket.

Republican Kathy DeFillippo of Roxbury Township recently announced that she will not seek another three-year term on the board.