Board of Adjustment Held its Annual Reorganization Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment held its reorganization meeting on Wednesday, January 12.

Parsippany resident Chris Mazzarella was appointed to the Board of Adjustment for a two-year term expiring December 31, 2024. He will serve as Alternate #2.

Parsippany resident Casey Parikh was appointed to the Board of Adjustment for a two-year term expiring December 31, 2024. He will serve as Alternate #1.

Scott Joskowitz, who was previously Alternate #1, was sworn in as a regular member, with a term expiring December 31, 2025.

Board Attorney Peter King, Esq. administered the “Oath of Office” to Mazzarella, Parikh, and Joskowitz.

Robert Iracane was elected Chairman and David Kaplan was elected Vice-Chairman.

Board Attorney Peter King, Jr., was re-elected to serve as Board Attorney with the majority of votes, although Board Chairman nominated Bill Johnson, from Johnson & Johnson, to replace King.

Other re-appointments included John Chadwick as Planner and Chas Holloway as Engineer.

Other members of the board include Bernard Berkowitz, Dave Kaplan, Robert Iracane, Sridath Reddy, Nancy Snyder, Davey Willans.

Related

Comments

Comments