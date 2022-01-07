Uncle Giuseppe’s Ready to Open in Morris Plains

MORRIS PLAINS — Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace in Morris Plains will open on January 14 at 11:00 a.m.

On that day, a grand opening will be held with live music, ribbon cutting, food samples, and more.

This is the market’s second location in New Jersey and it’s first in Morris County. The 42,000-square-foot space is occupying the former ShopRite, in Briarcliff Commons.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second New Jersey location in prestigious Briarcliff Commons,” said Philip DelPrete, Co-founder and President of Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace. “This property puts us at a premier location in Morris Plains where we will be able to introduce the community to our unique gourmet offerings and shopping experience.”

Uncle Giuseppe’s, a full-service supermarket featuring a gourmet Italian theme, will occupy more than 42,000 square feet. It will be the grocer’s second store in New Jersey, following the enormous success of its first New Jersey location in Ramsey. The new Uncle Giuseppe’s store brings this beloved brand to Morris County, offering key essentials as well as its unique selection of specialty items in a convenient location with ample parking.

Urban Edge Properties, the real estate trust that owns Briarcliff Commons, announced that Uncle Giuseppe had signed a lease with the property in the summer of 2020.

The location will showcase all Uncle Giuseppe’s favorites such as a full-service deli, specialty butcher, scratch-made bakery, as well as its famous viewing rooms where pasta and mozzarella are made fresh daily. In addition, the store includes a full grocery, dairy, and frozen food complement to ensure a complete shopping experience.

For added convenience, Uncle Giuseppe’s will also offer home delivery and curbside pickup for everyday grocery essentials.

“Briarcliff Commons is already the most visited shopping center in its market for everyday needs, and we expect the addition of Uncle Giuseppe’s will increase visits further while introducing a one-of-a-kind, specialty grocery experience unmatched in this market,” said Chris Weilminster, EVP and COO of Urban Edge Properties. “We are very pleased that our recent investment to renovate and redevelop this property, including the new retail lineup, has enhanced the offering for the community. It’s a win-win, and we look forward to welcoming Uncle Giuseppe’s.”

For more information about Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace click here.

Briarcliff Commons is located at 1711 State Route 10 east is at the intersection of Route 10 and Route 202. Other shops include Skechers, Wells Fargo, Terry’s Pet Depot, Massage Envy, Chiptole Mexican Grill, First Watch, Kohls, and Chick-fil-A.

Two other stores will be opening soon in the Briarcliff Commons: Chopt Creative Salad Company and Crumbl Cookies. (Click here to read the story).

