PARSIPPANY — Three Board of Education members were sworn into office on Thursday, January 6.

The three members were Judy Mayer 6,775; Susy Golderer 6,554 and Sheethal M. Abraham 5,044. The members will serve three full terms of three years.

Robert Quinn 4,928 and Jack S. Raia 3,337 also participated and lost the election.

Board Member Tim Berrios was elected President and Judy Mayer was elected Vice-President.

