Venture X: Business Solutions in a Post-COVID Future

PARSIPPANY — The corporate world is constantly changing, not only in how it does business with partners, but how its employees thrive. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged businesses both big and small to re-think how they survive, function, and continue to flourish with these continuing challenges. How do we meet our goals, and exceed expectations, when there’s so much uncertainty? Venture X understands those challenges and has provided a unique layout to help businesses maintain flexibility and easy accessibility for residents in Parsippany.

“We wanted to design flexible office and workspaces for flexible employee needs,” says Mahender Gorrai, Owner & CEO of Venture X in Parsippany. “Our design and architecture help enable that kind of flexibility to meet corporate and employee needs, and we’re centrally located, so office accessibility is quick and easy.”

Think of Venture X as a sort of Airbnb or Uber, but for corporate offices. Inside the location, businesses can have fully-enclosed office spaces (from single to multiple users), breakout workspaces for larger groups, to big meeting rooms with immersive presentation capabilities. Venture X has all the corporate needs available to businesses without the massive corporate footprint of owning a building.

“We have meeting rooms, lounge, and kitchen, workspaces available for short stints from an hour to a few weeks, we have dedicated desks and shared workspaces, even virtual memberships where a business can have their presence virtually at this location and receive mail and packages. It’s all about flexibility.”

The idea for a Venture X franchise location in Parsippany came about a few years ago after Gorrai visited a location in Naples, Fla. Designed by Gensler Architecture (who designed both Apple’s and Google’s workspaces), these locations accommodate both an open corporate workspace, as well as an intimate and focused environment to support employee needs.

“By the time our build-out was completed, it was right at the height of COVID-19,” Gorrai says. “That’s made owning a business a real challenge since COVID has continued to just stick around. But we have a range of different office space types set up, which works to the benefit of companies during COVID, to protect workers while ensuring business needs continue to be met. There are also no long-term leases, so if arrangements change, you can change with it.”

The architecture and layout are both open and customizable, with a sharp exterior and communal vibe. In addition to the workspaces, Venture X offers plenty of corporate amenities, like free beverages and snacks, along with a golf simulator, game room, and gym that members can access.

“The businesses that utilize this location really like it because they’re able to interact with each other,” says Gorrai. “Our businesses have a sense of community and togetherness with other groups in this setting. It’s really wonderful.”

Businesses that want to learn more about Venture X can click here or call (973) 969-3850.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, January 2022