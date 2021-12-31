Morris County Young Republicans Install New Officers

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Young Republicans held its annual Christmas Party Fundraiser at Elma’s Turkish and Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant in Parsippany. During the event, the members of the 2022 MCYR Executive Board took their oaths of office and assumed their leadership positions.

The 2022 Leadership consists of the following members:

Chair – Luke Ferrante, Parsippany. Luke graduated from Ramapo College class of 2020 after completing internships at local, state, and federal levels. Luke recently was North Regional Field Director for the Jack Ciattarelli campaign and since has accepted a role on a 2022 congressional campaign.

Vice-Chair – Anthony DeSpirito, Parsippany. Anthony spent time as both a legislative and campaign intern before graduating from Saint Joseph’s University in 2020. In 2021, Anthony was campaign manager for Webber Barranco for Assembly and has since accepted a position as a legislative aide in Assemblyman Jay Webber’s office. Come January 2022, Anthony will be filling the role of Executive Director of the Morris County Republican Committee.

Treasurer – Asad Ullah, Boonton. Asad spent 2021 working for the Jack Ciattarelli campaign after graduating in May 2021 from Seton Hall University.

Secretary – Mike Andrejcisk, Roxbury. Mike served in the Airforce for four years before spending 2021 as an intern for the Jack Ciattarelli campaign. He currently works in airplane maintenance at Newark Airport.

Committeewoman – Gianna Libretti, Florham Park. Gianna, a past intern for Senator Joe Pennacchio, graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and a double minor in Forensic Psychology and Psychology. She is currently in the Master’s program at FDU for Criminal Justice and will graduate in 2022. While earning her master’s she works as a legislative aide for Assemblyman Webber.

Committeeman – Chris Paz, Landing. Chris graduated from Rutgers University Newark in 2019 with a BS in Criminal Justice and BA in Political Science. Since then he has worked both in politics and government in Morris County. Chris has been the MCYR Committeeman for several years and looks forward to continuing his success with a new slate of leadership.

The Morris County Young Republicans enjoyed a very successful 2021, as many of its General Members won local campaigns or played an important role in the Governor, State, and local campaigns. Club Members Justin Musella (Parsippany) and Christina Kovacs (Denville) won the election to their first terms in their municipalities. Joe Bock (Boonton Town) and Sarah Neibart (Mendham Township) won their re-election campaigns. Young Republican Kyle Holman and his running mate Christopher Heil won their re-election campaigns to the Chester Borough Council unopposed.

For club voting rights, members must be registered Republicans between ages 18-40 and live in Morris County. However, any supporters outside of those requirements are welcome to join as Associate Members and participate in all events.

For more information or to join the club, please visit the Morris County Young Republicans website by clicking here

