Sytheon Ltd. Opens Research Facility

PARSIPPANY — Sytheon Ltd. opened a 14,796 square foot Research Facility at 10 Waterview Boulevard.

Sytheon is an innovative research-based company committed to developing high-performance active ingredients for the personal care industry since 2006. Sytheon’s global headquarters is located in the US with its European affiliate in France.

Every active ingredient in the Sytheon portfolio is inspired by nature and “Built for Performance.” Moreover, all active ingredients are scientifically and clinically validated to improve the health and beauty of the skin.

We focus on developing multifunctional ingredients. The use of multifunctional ingredients is the smart way to increase performance and sustainability and reduce the complexity of formulations.

In line with our top ingredient Sytenol® A (Bakuchiol), Sytheon features ingredients that combat aging and pollution, promote hydration and solutions for troubled skin or augment skin’s defenses against UV or blue light.

