NJ Lottery Offers Four Ways to Claim Prizes

MORRIS COUNTY — Each month, thousands of New Jersey Lottery players claim winning tickets of all prize values in a variety of ways. While many of our prizes may be cashed at any lottery retailer, those lucky players with big winning tickets should be aware of the options to claim prizes.

Prizes under $599.50

These tickets can be redeemed for cash instantly at any lottery retailer throughout the state. Simply present the ticket to the retailer and receive the prize.

Prizes over $599.50

For these prizes, players will need to file a claim to receive a check for their prize. Claim forms can be found at any retailer or printed from the lottery website, by clicking here. Tickets that are damaged, questionable, or otherwise unable to be claimed at a retailer may also be submitted using the claim form. Claims take around 4-6 weeks for processing, and claims are processed in the order they are received. All options have equal processing times.

Over 90% of players opt to mail their winning tickets to our office in Lawrence. The completed claim form and winning ticket can be mailed to:

NEW JERSEY LOTTERY

Attn: Validations

P.O. Box 041

Trenton NJ 08625-0041

If a player prefers to drop their claim and winning ticket off in person, they may visit their office (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday) where a secure drop box is available to leave the claim. Claim forms are available at the office. Their address is below:

Lawrence Park Complex

1333 Brunswick Avenue Circle

Trenton, NJ 08648

If a player has won a jackpot, other large prizes (approx. $25,000 or more), or otherwise feels more comfortable filing their claim in person with a Lottery representative, they may request an appointment by calling 1-800-222-0996.

Players can visit their website at NJLottery.com or call 1-800-222-0996 for more information.