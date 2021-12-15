Miller’s Ale House Coming To Parsippany?

PARSIPPANY — At a recent Township Council meeting, Miller’s Ale House of Parsippany, LLC., received approval for a Person-to-Person Transfer of Plenary Retail Consumption License from Hanover Hospitality, Corp.

There was no actual address listed on the application at this time. The license will be considered a “Pocket License.”

In New Jersey, when you do not have an active “site” for your liquor license, the license becomes a “Pocket License.” A “Pocket License” is a type of inactive license that does not have a site or licensed premises. Therefore, it is said to be “in the licensee’s pocket” until a place-to-place transfer is approved by the issuing authority to the licensed premises.

Miller’s Ale House will be required to pay the annual fee.

Other Miller’s Ale House includes Rockaway, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Mt. Laurel.

Miller’s Ale House received a $1,500 fine issued by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control for an unidentified incident at the Paramus location on November 5, 2014.

In addition, Miller’s Ale House received a $30,040 fine issued by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control for an unidentified incident at the Mt. Laurel location on March 21, 2014.

Miller’s Ale House of Parsippany, LLC., is a Delaware Corporation, formed on April 30, 2021.

Hanover Hospitality Corp. transferred the license on January 24, 2017, which was previously issued to Chand Palace. (Click here to read related story). Hanover Hospitality Corp. is a subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty.

Editors Note: The video is the formation of Miller’s Ale House, Rockaway.