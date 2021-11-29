Parsippany Education Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Commemorated

PARSIPPANY — In 1996, a small group of local business people, educators, and parents in Parsippany established a non-profit organization with the objective of supporting our community of learners.

Conceived by Tom Ladas, an executive with Pfizer along with School Superintendent Tim Brennan and Board of Education President Dave Shaffer, the organization was dedicated to working together for the children in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District, giving them new, unique learning opportunities and enhancing their educational experiences.

From an initial seed grant of $30,000 from Pfizer, the foundation has raised and distributed over $369,000 in educational grants as well as $30,000 in college scholarships over the last 25 years including:

• NET day in 1997, when the Foundation assembled volunteers to solicit donations and help wire the schools for the Internet.

• Technology acquisition for curriculum enrichment benefiting students with special learning needs

• Digitizing school library catalogs

• Fundraising Walkathon with participants representing all schools carrying signs and banners from their school starting in the east from PHS and the west from Intervale Rd. finishing at the municipal building and donating $1,000 to each school in the district,

• Artists in Residence workshops for our Choral and Band students conducted by professional internationally known artists.

• Commissioning composition of an original orchestral work, the “Golden Anniversary Overture” celebrating PHHS’s 50th anniversary and played annually at graduation

• Chipwrecks and Redbots – enabling the student robotics club to design and build a robot to compete in the worldwide First Tech Challenge from the organization For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST). Science lab equipment.

“The Parsippany Education Foundation has funded so many wonderful educational projects over the years. Many of these funded grant projects were so successful that they turned into district-funded programs for all students to enjoy. We are grateful for the generous philanthropy of the Foundation. They have left a distinct and positive mark on the Parsippany-Troy Hills School community” said Dr. Barbara Sargent

Board of Education President Frank Neglia presented a plaque honoring the Foundation’s 25 years of service to be displayed at the BoE office.

“We are proud to accept this recognition on behalf of all of our volunteer members who have contributed their time and effort to the foundation over the past 25 years and delighted for the privilege to support innovative and impactful programs championed by our Parsippany teachers,” said Stella Gizas, PEF President.

The Parsippany Educational Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization established in 1996 to enrich the opportunities and experiences of students in the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District. The Foundation has contributed over $369,000 in grants to the district raised through private donors, annual spring golf outings, and events held throughout the year. Its Board of Directors consists of volunteers committed to developing a community of learners. New members and sponsors are welcome.

Visit their website by clicking here for more information and like their Facebook page. Donations may be sent to PO Box 200 Parsippany, NJ 07054