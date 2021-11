PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, November 23, Son’s of Italy donated 24 turkey dinners and ShopRite gift cards to 24 individual local families which included fully cooked turkey, all the sides, and an apple pie.

Our continued fundraising events we continue to be able to do this and next month. They are planning on buying $1,500 to $2,000 in Walmart and ShopRite gift cards for the holidays.

