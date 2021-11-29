Investigation into a Death at Rockaway River in Boonton

BOONTON — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Town of Boonton Captain Stephen Jones announce an investigation into a deceased person found in the Town of Boonton.

On November 29, 2021, at approximately 9:50 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the Rockaway River in the Town of Boonton on a report of a body.

While searching the area, law enforcement located the body of a 71-year-old man. The identity of the individual will not be released at this time. The man’s body was recovered from the ice and the Medical Examiner’s Office is completing the investigation.

While the investigation remains ongoing, the incident is not suspected to be criminal at this time, nor is there any danger to the public.

This is an ongoing joint investigation being conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau, and Boonton Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200, or the Town of Boonton Police Department at (973) 402-9371.

