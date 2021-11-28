Lake Parsippany Fire Department Pancake Breakfast was a Success

PARSIPPANY — After skipping last year’s staple event due to COVID-19, The Lake Parsippany Ladies Auxiliary held their Annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, November 28. Delicious homemade pancakes, sausage, and more … bagels, cream cheese, butter, coffee, tea, and even orange juice.

The Lake Parsippany Fire Department is located at 255 Halsey Road.

Ladies Auxiliary of the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company is a 501(c)(3) organization, with an IRS ruling year of 2019, and donations are tax-deductible.

In 1935, a group of public-spirited citizens recognizing the need for fire protection in Fire District #3, began the steps that lead to the formation of the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Company. This was not an easy task, as Lake Parsippany was a new community experiencing an era f growth and expansion.

By early September of 1935, the new Lake Parsippany Fire Company was formally organized. Without delay, the members were determined to move forward. Monies were loaned by members of the new fire department to purchase fire fighting equipment. A new committee was formed with the intent to find and purchase a fire truck.

The department has grown from those early days into the modern fire department of the 21st century. As the community has grown both residentially and commercially, so has the need for volunteers grown as well.

The first fire truck was obtained from the Livingston Fire Company by December 1935. The Morris Plains Fire Association provided fire rings with which to summon members to a fire.

In those early days, the meetings were held in the residences of Mr. Peter Yeager of Kingston Road and Mr. Edward Flanagan of Centerton Drive. The Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association Club House became available for meetings afterward.

The next problem was to obtain a suitable location to house the fire truck. The land was purchased from the New York Daily Mirror and construction was started on the firehouse in August 1936. Within one year after organizing, the Fire Company had through dances, raffles, and the help of generous contributors became a full-fledged fire company

They are a family of men and women who enjoy helping others during their time in need. They are just like you; we live in our community, raise our families here, work, and play here. Please consider joining the Lake Parsippany Volunteer Fire Department.

Stop by for an application on any Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m., or you can call (973) 887-6157 and leave a message.