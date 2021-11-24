Plaque for Vincent Ferrara Unveiled at Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Michael Soriano presented AnnMarie Ferrara with a proclamation honoring her husband, the late Vincent Ferrara. After reading the proclamation, his son Enzo and Soriano unveiled a plaque in the hallway of Town Hall.

Ferrara was born in Caposele, Italy, and immigrating to the United States in 1972, Vincent took great pride in both his American citizenship and his Italian heritage. He was instrumental in bringing the Polizia di Stato to America to march in Columbus Day parades in New York and New Jersey.

Ferrara moved to Parsippany in 1996 and was involved with the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561, the Parsippany Republican Club, the Parsippany Republican Committee, the Parsippany Soccer Club, and a member of the Livingston Elks Lodge.

Vincent served his community as a member of the Township Council from 2011 to 2013, and during his term, he served as liaison to the Environmental Committee, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Municipal Alliance Committee, and the Economic Advisory Committee as well as serving on the Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board.

