Musella Guest Speaker at Montville Republican Club

MORRIS COUNTY — Parsippany Councilman-Elect Justin Musella was the guest speaker at Montville Republican Club on Monday, November 22.

Musella discussed how he was able to gain the largest share of voters in the recent general election.

“It was an honor and a privilege to attend the Montville Republican Club meeting last night and talk about our historic election. We also took the time to speak with elected officials on ways Montville and Parsippany can work together to bring better government to residents,” said Musella.

