Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Unofficial Results

PARSIPPANY — The results for the Parsippany Board of Education election results;

Three seats were up, each for a three-year term.

Judy Mayer 5,851 Susy Golderer 5,588 Robert Quinn 4,287 Sheethal Abraham 4,271 Jack Raia 2,896

The Board of Education is made up of nine members who are elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. Members are elected to three-year terms. The Board President and Vice-President are elected by the majority vote of their fellow Board members.

Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.