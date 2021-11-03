Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Unofficial Results

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
251
Ilmi Bojkovic, a Parsippany Kiwanis member with School Board Candidate Robert Quinn



PARSIPPANY — The results for the Parsippany Board of Education election results;

Three seats were up, each for a three-year term.

Judy Mayer 5,851
Susy Golderer 5,588
Robert Quinn 4,287
Sheethal Abraham 4,271
Jack Raia 2,896

 

The Board of Education is made up of nine members who are elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.  Members are elected to three-year terms.   The Board President and Vice-President are elected by the majority vote of their fellow Board members.

Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.

