Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education Unofficial Results

PARSIPPANY — The results for the Parsippany Board of Education election results;
Three seats were up, each for a three-year term.
|Judy Mayer
|5,851
|Susy Golderer
|5,588
|Robert Quinn
|4,287
|Sheethal Abraham
|4,271
|Jack Raia
|2,896
The Board of Education is made up of nine members who are elected by registered voters of Parsippany-Troy Hills Township. Members are elected to three-year terms. The Board President and Vice-President are elected by the majority vote of their fellow Board members.
Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.