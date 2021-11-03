Mayor Michael Soriano Concedes in Parsippany Mayoral Race

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Michael Soriano Conceded in the Parsippany Mayoral Race.

“I am proud of the work we started and thank everyone who came out and voted in this election. I have been honored to serve as your mayor for the past four years. I look forward to making this an easy transition and hope the next administration continues the improvements that have been made.

I am eternally grateful to Cori Herbig and Judy Hernandez who ran alongside me. I am proud of the campaign we ran and the work we did for Parsippany.”