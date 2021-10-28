Public Works Department Seeks Full-Time Employees

Health Insurance, pension, paid time off, and more available now for those seeking employment with the Township

PARSIPPANY — The Township’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has employment opportunities for permanent, full-time positions. DPW has union-represented, open positions in the following Divisions:

Sanitation and Recycling.

Street and Roads.

Parks and Forestry.

“An opportunity like this doesn’t come around very often,” said Fred Carr, Business Administrator. “These positions are union-represented, include full health benefits, and are eligible for New Jersey’s PERS pension, helping take care of employees after they retire.”

Employees are also provided paid vacation, sick leave, personal time along with 14 holidays. Medical, Dental, Prescription, and Vision are some of the benefits provided by the Township.

The Township encourages education and advancement and will assist employees with obtaining a CDL.

“This work is vitally important to the community,” said Jim Walsh, Director of DPW. “Residents and businesses in Parsippany rely on our services each and every day, and it’s our responsibility to meet their needs. Our employees are dedicated Civil Servants that work hard during all kinds of weather and certainly make a difference in our community.”

Interested applicants can contact the Township of Parsippany’s Department of Public Works or call Marge Woelk at (973) 263-7273, or email mwoelk@parsippany.net.

Click here for more details.

The Township of Parsippany is an Equal Opportunity Employer.