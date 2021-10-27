Two New Trustees Join the County College

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners announced the appointment of two new members to the County College of Morris (CCM) Board of Trustees and the reappointment of a trustee to the ten-member board.

The new members include Devanshu L. Modi of Harding Township, who will begin his four-year term this month, and Cathleen Paugh of Randolph, who will serve out the two years remaining in s seat left vacant by the passing in April of Trustee Thomas Pepe.

The Commissioners reappointed George J. Milonas of Wharton to a four-year term. His initial appointment was in 2018.

“We are pleased Dev and Cathy are willing to serve as trustees, and we are thankful to have George willing to take on another term. Their background and knowledge will help ensure CCM continues to lead the state in the salaries graduates can expect to earn as they launch their careers,” said Commissioner John Krickus, a board liaison to CCM.

“Cathleen and Dev will bring fresh ideas and vision to this board, which has always had an esteemed membership and served Morris County well over the decades. It also is comforting to know that George is willing to dedicate another term of service to the County College of Morris and to Morris County. I want to thank them all for taking on the role of trustee,” said Deputy Commissioner Deborah Smith, who also is a CCM liaison.

Mr. Modi is a founding member of the Florham Park law firm of Lyon, Glassman, Leites & Modi, L.L.C., and a former Deputy Attorney General in New Jersey. He served on the Harding Township Board of Education and, subsequently, on the Harding Township Committee until his term expired last December.

Ms. Paugh is a CCM graduate, who credits the college with putting her on a path to success 34 years ago and getting her MBA at Columbia University. She retired last year from Prudential Financial as head of Global Reinsurance Strategy and had prior roles in the company as Chief Financial Officer of its group insurance, Assistant Treasurer, and VP of Corporate Finance.

Mr. Milonas also is a CCM graduate, as well as a former detective with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and adjunct professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

He is now an enterprise-risk and compliance expert who helps multi-national corporations identify and prevent financial crimes. His resume includes being Vice-President and Head of Anti-Financial Crime Compliance at MetLife, Director of Corporate Security and Investigations for Avis Budget Group, and Vice President with JP Morgan Chase’s global anti-money laundering compliance department.

“I will continue my unwavering commitment to helping enable the dreams for all persons who come to CCM for their educational aspirations and help ensure that CCM is best positioned to support all students, employees and the community for the long-term through responsible and careful governance,” Mr. Milonas wrote in a letter to the Commissioners thanking them for his re-appointment.