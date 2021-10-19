Council Candidate Justin Musella Holds Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Robert John Hugin, NJGOP Chairman, recently was the guest speaker at a fundraiser for Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Candidate Justin Musella.

The event attended by almost 75 people was a “Who’s Who in Morris County.”

Guests included Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi, Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen, Assemblyman Brian Bergen, Mount Arlington Mayor Michael Stanzilis, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Member Paul Carifi, Jr., Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education member Mrs. Susy Golderer, Morris County Republican Chairwoman Laura Ali, ViceThomas S. Russo, Jr. Town Manager, Thomas Russo, Sr., Boonton Third Ward Council Member Joe Bock, Senator Joseph Pennachio, Paul DeGroot, Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor, and candidate for Congress 11th district, Assemblyman Jay Weber among other attendees.

Musella is the current Chair of the Morris County Young Republicans.

Just recently, Musella, 30, was named to Insider NJ’s Power List of Top 100 Millennials.

The young Parsippany Republican, a rising star, was the lone victor on his slate in the June primary and has been barnstorming the battleground town as his council candidacy impressed insiders and observers. He has attracted attention from GOP heavyweights such as NJGOP Chairman Hugin and Assembly Minority Leader Bramnick, who have headlined fundraisers for the young candidate. A rising star, Musella is a young Republican to watch. Musella earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory University

Musella’s professional experience in the private sector and service on the township’s Economic Development Committee gives him a fresh, unique perspective to help local businesses recover from the protracted impacts of the COVID pandemic and revitalize economic activity throughout the township.

Musella is on the Team Barberio ticket, along with James Barberio for Mayor and Frank Neglia for Council. They are challenged by Democrats Michael Soriano for Mayor, and Judy Hernandez, and Cori Herbig for Council.

Election day is Tuesday, November 2.

