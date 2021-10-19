Murphy Signs Legislation Enabling E-ZPass Charge Push Notifications

TRENTON — Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (S-1654) which requires the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) to provide electronic push notifications for New Jersey E-ZPass customers. The notifications will inform customers who download the New Jersey E-ZPass mobile application of tolls incurred after passing through toll plazas operated by the NJTA or SJTA within 24 hours of the charge posting to the customer’s account.

“E-ZPass customers deserve fast and timely notifications of charges incurred while traveling on our toll roads,” said Governor Murphy. “Much like push notifications for other day-to-day transactions that we all receive, this legislation will promote financial transparency and keep New Jerseyans informed of their commuting costs.”

“The benefit of this new law is to provide timely information to E-Z Pass customers regarding the use of their accounts,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who serves as Chair of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

Using the E-Z Pass mobile app, a push notification can be provided to customers keeping them informed of each time a toll is charged to their account, providing better security and management.”

Primary sponsors of S-1654 include Senators Linda Greenstein and Nellie Pou, and Assemblymembers Roy Freiman, Daniel Benson, and Britnee Timberlake.

“Up until now, E-ZPass account holders must rely on a monthly statement to confirm that tolls have proceeded correctly,” said Senator Greenstein. “With this new law, customers will have the option to know within 24 hours whether or not the toll was processed. By expanding customers’ options to include electronic notifications, users will be able to more immediately know that a toll was processed correctly, making paying tolls a more seamless process.”

“Under current law, E-ZPass is not required to notify their customers electronically, which can make it difficult to keep track of tolls,” said Senator Pou. “We live in a world where more and more people have become accustomed to seeing immediate billing notification on their electronic devices. This new law will provide that immediate confirmation when passing through a toll plaza, and allow customers to stay up to speed on their toll usage.”

“It is a reasonable expectation that when a consumer is charged with something, they immediately receive a receipt,” said Assemblyman Freiman. “This already happens with all other transactions. Now, under this new law, our electronic toll system will also provide a receipt to help customers better track their E-ZPass use.”

“An E-ZPass customer should know immediately if their account is being charged,” said Assemblyman Benson. “With this new law, customers will be notified or able to check in real-time to prevent an excessive bill at the end of the month.”

“E-ZPass transactions are made instantaneously,” said Assemblywoman Timberlake. “Customers will now be able to keep up with their daily E-ZPass use and clear up any charge disputes sooner rather than later.”

S-1654 will require push notifications to be delivered within 24 hours of the charge posting to the customer’s account, except when accounts are not recognized at the time of the transaction. Push notifications will be available for all toll plazas operated by NJTA or SJTA, meaning those on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway. It will also be available on toll plazas operated by the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

For a copy of the signing statement, please click here.

