Driver hits Utility Pole on Route 46

PARSIPPANY — Mr. Joshusa Yang, 87, was traveling westbound on Route 46 and ran off the roadway to the right, struck the right-hand curb, and continued west on the grass adjacent to the roadway, and crashed head-on into a utility pole. This accident happened on Saturday, October 9 at 11:44 a.m.

Mr. Yang was driving a 2006 Lexus R33 when the vehicle rotated clockwise coming to uncontrolled rest within the right westbound lane.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Thomas determined the cause of the crash was due to driver inattention.

Eagle Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

Related

Comments

Comments