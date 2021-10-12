Murphy was Guest Speaker at Morris County Chamber Event

PARSIPPANY — Democratic Candidate for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was a guest speaker on September 30 at the Parsippany Hilton during the “Meet The Candidate Speaker Series” sponsored by the Morris County Chamber of Commerce.

Philip Murphy took the oath of office as New Jersey’s 56th governor on January 16, 2018. Under his leadership, New Jersey has made strides in creating and expanding economic opportunity while shrinking long-standing inequities, restoring fiscal responsibility, delivering real property tax relief, growing the state’s economy, and investing in its people. Murphy has guided New Jersey from being the epicenter of the national pandemic to a model state for restart and recovery with a focus on careful statewide and regional planning to protect residents and save lives. Murphy has built broad partnerships for aggressive COVID testing and vaccinations.

His administration has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in direct relief to small businesses, schools, tenants and landlords, and middle-class families. Governor Murphy has also made New Jersey a model state for social justice, signing legislation enacting among the country’s strongest automatic voter registration measures and restoring voting rights to residents on parole or probation, expunging the records of numerous nonviolent offenders, and creating the nation’s strongest provisions for environmental justice.

The Gubernatorial Speaker Series concludes with a Democratic candidate and incumbent, Governor Phil Murphy. Murphy discussed his platform and took questions from attendees.

IBEW Local 102 sponsored the event. Since 1900, the members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 102 (IBEW Local 102) have served the communities of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Providing a skilled workforce of electricians is something we take pride in. It is our goal to ensure every job is on time and on budget.

