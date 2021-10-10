Fundraiser for Motorcyclist Critically Injured In ‘Horrific’ Crash

PARSIPPANY — Transformare Bellezza, a local body sculpting clinic and medical spa will be donating 5% of all sales during the month of October to the Palma family. Owner, Danielle DeLuca will be personally matching the amount raised at the end of the month.

Transformare Bellezza is located at 739 Edwards Road, Suite A, Parsippany. For more information click here. For more information call (862) 283-8554.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, Danny Palma, East Hanover, was in a horrific motorcycle accident on what should have been a beautiful day with his dad and fellow bikers. Dan was hit head-on by a truck and was airlifted to a Level 1 Trauma Center in New York where surgical teams worked on Dan for three grueling days.

Danny Palma of East Hanover is currently hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center after the crash and requires several surgeries, according to a GoFundMe launched by Susan Sodano Palma, who says Palma is a nephew. (Click here to donate to his GoFundMe page). At the time this article was published $32,615 has been raised.

“…Danny Palma was involved in a horrific, major motorcycle accident,” says Sodano. “For those of you that know Danny, he is one of the most hard-working, kindest, and funniest person you may know. Danny has always been so selfless and family-oriented so it’s hard to say, our family is heartbroken by this tragedy.”

Dan Palma is 25-years old, graduated from Montclair State University in 2018, and has lived in East Hanover his whole life. He owns and operates a successful business, P&D Auto Sales, located in Rockaway. In addition, Dan has worked alongside his dad at their family-owned business, Rockaway Service, which has been providing services to the community for 38 years. Dan has touched many lives with his generosity and kindness.

Family and friends can stay updated on Danny’s condition by joining the ‘Pray For Danny’ Facebook group.

#PrayForDan