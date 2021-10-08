Robert A. Zwigard Honored at JBWS’s Autumn Auction for Hope

MORRIS COUNTY — Robert A. Zwigard is a life-long resident of New Jersey and currently resides in East Hanover was honored by JBWS during their Autumn Auction for Hope.

He is happily married to Dina Zwigard, who is a frontline responder, Respiratory Therapist at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. Rob and Dina have two beautiful daughters Madison Anne, 16, and Morgan Celia, 13.

Rob is the son of Marlene and Robert Zwigard and the older brother to Bradley Zwigard. Rob attended East Hanover grammar schools and Seton Hall Preparatory High School in West Orange. Rob is a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA.

Professionally, Zwigard has a career in the financial services industry and is currently a member of Beacon Wealth Management Group LP.

In the financial service industry, he specializes in Investment Planning, Employee Benefit, and Estate Planning, and he is Board Certified in Estate Planning, BCE.

Charitable work and giving back have always been a common theme in Rob’s life. Rob has served with the Knights of Setonia, the Italian American Club, and has mentored and tutored underprivileged youth.

Rob currently serves on the Board of the Seton Hall Prep Athletic Hall of Fame Committee and the Board of the Seton Hall Prep Football Gridiron Club. Rob also stays busy coaching his daughters’ youth sports teams and is a member of the East Hanover Italian American Club.

Over the past 15 years, Rob has been involved in many political campaigns providing management, advisement, and fundraising. The campaigns he has worked on include Brett Schundler for Governor, the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, the Senate and Assembly campaigns for Anthony Bucco Sr. and Anthony Bucco Jr., Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and is currently involved with the Jack Ciattarelli for Governor campaign.

Rob was also proud to be involved with Sheriff Gannon and his successful statewide initiative, Hope One, which has spearheaded the fight against opioid and heroin abuse. During the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Rob, along with friends and Morris County residents, Christopher Mazzarella, Theodore Stanziale, Nicholas Kraus, and Justine Roche started the non-profit, Frontline Morris.

The group raised $100,000 in two months helping frontline responders and charitable organizations mostly throughout Morris County.

Rob reached out to JBWS in March of 2020 to see how Feeding the Frontline, through Frontline Morris might help survivors of domestic violence and their children. Through supporting local restaurants and helping small businesses keep their doors open through the pandemic, the restaurants provided meals for JBWS’ residential clients and staff.

During 2020, Rob provided Easter dinner, dessert, and Easter eggs, Mother’s Day dinner, flowers, and candy for JBWS’ residential families.

Rob was also the conduit for a donation of two Xbox gaming systems for JBWS’ residential children. Through Rob’s connections, Northpointe Bank provided financial support to JBWS to help with COVID-19 extraordinary expenses. Through­out 2021, Rob continues to provide meals for JBWS’ residential clients and staff through Feeding the Frontline.

He has also coordinated many in-kind donations of clothes, toys, and bikes for JBWS’ children’s program. He also ensured that Easter dinner was, once again, provided to JBWS’ residents. Rob, thank you for all you have done to serve JBWS clients!

