PACC Holds Wine and Cheese Networking at VentureX

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and VentureX recently hosted a “Wine and Cheese” Networking event for over fifty attendees.

The event was held at VentureX, 8 Campus Drive, Parsippany. Click here for more information.

Venture X Parsippany – 8 Campus Drive is a modern coworking space offering its members a community of like-minded business professionals. Our members include entrepreneurs, established businesses, startups, and small- to medium-sized businesses. With boutique hotel-style hospitality, you are going to love it here.

The modern designed space has high exposed ceilings with an industrial loft design and floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a large lounge area and café that is ideal for socially distanced collaboration and networking. The space is equipped with hi-tech meeting rooms, high-speed secure fiber internet, and more. Heating and AC units are fitted with UV light and Merv 13 filters for a safe supply of air.

Some of the unique features VentureX offers are:

CLEANING SERVICES. Keep yourself and your employees safe with our professional nightly cleaning services.

CAFÉ AND LOUNGE AREA. You’ll have access to our café and lounge area with snacks and drinks

24/7 KEYCARD ACCESS. Access your office or coworking space any time, any day.

FIBER INTERNET. High-speed wireless internet to serve you and your company.

“Our Parsippany – 8 Campus Drive Coworking Space is perfect for individuals who wish to work from a professional office space, and for companies that want an upgraded workspace. At Venture X, we pride ourselves on the atmosphere we’ve cultivated to empower professionals in our community. We can’t wait to meet you and be a part of your growth,” said Mahender Gorrai, Owner. For more information on Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce contact Frank Cahill at (973) 402-6400.

