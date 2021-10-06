Residents Can Apply to be Poll Workers on Election Day

PARSIPPANY — Residents seeking an opportunity to help during the 2021 general election can apply to become poll workers this year.

By staffing a polling location, you can earn $14.29 per hour on in-person early voting days and $200.00 on Election Day. Poll workers can earn an additional $30.00 when you attend required training.

Requirements to become a Poll Worker are:

Must be a U.S. citizen and resident of New Jersey

Must be at least 16 years of age

Must not be running as a candidate in this election

Poll workers will work from October 23 through October 31 which is the in-person voting period and Tuesday November 2. Hours and dates may vary

Apply by clicking here.

