Parsippany’s Justin Musella Named as #11 Top Millennial in State of NJ

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s own Justin Musella has been named to Insider NJ’s Power List of Top 100 Millennials.

Musella was named #11 out of 100 prominent mover and shakers from all political parties.

According to the list, Musella is a rising star and a young Republican to watch.

Musella is running for one of the open seats on Parsippany’s Town Council. The November 2 election will decide a Mayor and two Council seats for the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

