Parsippany Town Council Candidate Judy Hernandez Casts Her Vote-by-Mail Ballot in General Election

PARSIPPANY — Town Council Candidate Judy Hernandez cast her Vote-by-Mail ballot in the General Election by returning it to the Morris County Ballot Drop Box in front of Parsippany Town Hall, on Tuesday, October 5. “I just submitted my Vote-by-Mail ballot in this secure drop box in front of Parsippany Town Hall. Thank you Morris County Board of Elections for a safe, secure, and enjoyable way to vote,” said Judy Hernandez.

Judy Hernandez is one of over 5,000 Parsippany voters that requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the 2021 General Election. Less than 1,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots have been returned. Hernandez encouraged everyone who still has their Vote-by-Mail Ballot to fill it out and either place it in the mail or bring it to a secure Morris County Board of Elections DropBox. (Click here for a list of DropBoxes)

Judy Hernandez is running for Parsippany Town Council with Cori Herbig for the two open Town Council seats. They are running as a slate with Mayor Michael Soriano who is seeking his second term as Mayor of Parsippany.

Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 23, and runs through Sunday, October 31. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.

