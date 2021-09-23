Morris County National Coming Out Day to be Held

MORRIS COUNTY — The public is invited to attend the first annual Morris County National Coming Out Day on Saturday, October 9, from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. Light refreshments, food, and music.

The event is a collaboration with LGBTQ+ liaisons from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris Township Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and Morristown Police Department, and is intended to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community in providing a safe environment. Health and wellness resources will be provided for education and awareness.

Annually observed on October 11, National Coming Out Day is intended to support LGBTQ+ individuals and sometimes individuals outside the LGBTQ+ community to “come out.”

This event will be held at 10 Court Street (between Morris County Superior Court and Morris County Administration Building.

