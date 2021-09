PARSIPPANY — Girls on the Run begins its fall season.

The group meets Tuesdays and Fridays at Veterans Field in Parsippany from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and it is for girls in grades 3-5. Meetups are totally outdoors. This is a non-competitive, friendly group, and the focus is on helping girls grow in confidence with lessons that are fun, combined with light jogging/walking at the girls’ own pace.

They can use another two to four girls. You can sign up by clicking here.