Diamond Dance Performs at Kiwanis Food Festival

PARSIPPANY — Diamond Dance performed a flash mob at the Kiwanis Food Festival held on Saturday, September 18.

Diamond Dance is owned and directed by Tiffany Slowinski a Puerto Rican, Parsippany native.

The Diamond Dance competition team performed in American and Puerto Rican flag tank tops and will be collecting donations to help rebuild Puerto Rico and support youth educational groups.

“When I was 14 years old we moved from Nutley to Parsippany. Most freshman’s in high school would find that extremely difficult but I just found it as another opportunity to meet new people and make (more friends) as I am still in direct contact with teachers and friends from my youth. I think that speaks volumes about my Hispanic heritage and culture. We are lovers, givers, and extremely passionate. It’s important to me to pass that trait on to my dancers. I want them to lead with their heart, befriend their competition, and give back to those in need,” said Tiffany Slowinski.

Diamond Dance is located at 164 Halsey Road and can be reached by calling (908) 659-8079.