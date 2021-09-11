Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Welcomes New Member

PARSIPPANY — Laura Marie Ali was one of the newest members to join the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Club member Justin Musella sponsored Laura into the club.

Kiwanis Club Lt. Governor Division 9 Frank Cahill is pleased to announce that Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is now the largest club in New Jersey.

The New Jersey District of Kiwanis International currently has 79 active Kiwanis Clubs, with a total of 1463 members. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has a total of 77 active members as of Saturday, September 11.

During the pandemic, Kiwanis Operation Feeding Morris County has distributed over 189,000 pounds of food, to 4,755 families, over 8,000 children with a retail value of over $475,000. The next food distribution is scheduled for Saturday, September 25. It will be held at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Any resident that needs food can register at kiwanishelps.org. The registration is 100% confidential and is used to make sure we have enough food at each location. Other locations include Roxbury, Rockaway, Boonton, Dover, South Orange and Maplewood.

“Kiwanis Operation Feeding Morris County” was started in December by Kiwanis Club of Greater Roxbury President Cain Pope and has spread to many Morris County Kiwanis Club and other clubs in New Jersey as far away as Asbury Park, South Orange, Maplewood, Clifton, and Bridgewater.

Kiwanis does not ask for proof of income. The only thing we ask for is name, email address, the town of residence, and the number of children. The information is 100% confidential and is used to make sure we have a sufficient supply of food at each location and for informing the public of future food distributions.

“Kiwanis club members believe in service,” said Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Laura Wohland. “They care about children. They’re interested in the community around them because the community matters to them. They’re people like you. Friends. Neighbors. Volunteers who want to make a difference.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. It is not religious-based or partisan in any way.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School, two builders clubs, Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School; two Key Clubs, Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School and one Aktion Club.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Laura Wohland, by emailing law4pres@gmail.com. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.

