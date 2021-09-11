Sons of Italy Donates to Local Charities

PARSIPPANY — Sons of Italy Morris County Chapter 2561 recently donated to Local Charities.

Sons of Italy purchased over $1,500 in gift cards and donated them to local charities and families. They were donated to help families for the start of school. They help whenever they can. Some of the charities included Parsippany Food Pantry, JBWS Women’s Shelter among others.

The Morris County of the Order of Sons of Italy Lodge 2561 is an affiliated member of the Order of the Sons of Italy In America Association, the largest and longest established Italian-American organization in the United States.

Morris County Lodge was founded as a non-profit organization, which contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. The lodge is proud to be able to serve a small portion of needs to our local communities. Donations include, but are not limited to, The Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, Gift cards to families in need, The Valerie Fund, Alzheimer’s, and many more.

For more information on how to join, please email John Ionero, President, at MorrisSOI2561@gmail.com.